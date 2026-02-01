EPL: It’s My Goal –Madueke Reacts To Arsenal’s Second Goal Vs Leeds United

Arsenal star Noni Madueke has appeal to the Premier League to credit him with the Gunners’ second goal against Leeds United on Saturday.



Recall that the England international floated corner kick was parried away and struck a Leeds defender close to the edge of the post before it was deflected into the net.



Despite not being selected for the start, Madueke excelled in the first half, his crosses leading to the first two goals.

Reacting after the game, Madueke told the club’s website that he deserves to be credited with the goal.



“How can that be an own goal? It was going on target, if the keeper’s not in the goal then it goes in, so, I don’t understand how that’s an own goal. So Premier League please take a look at that and fix it for me,” he said.



“We’re professional so we are prepared,” the winger responded. “Happy that we got the win. I appreciate the supporters, it means a lot that they come so far from home. We heard them the whole 90 minutes, they were top today.



“We have been fighting on all four fronts since the start of the season. It goes without saying that everyone is ready when called upon. Every few days you have to be ready to perform. It is about staying locked in and in the zone.”



