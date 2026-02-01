Arsenal Is The Best Team Currently In Europe –Leeds United Manager

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has described Arsenal as the best side currently in Europe.

After going three straight matches without a win (two draws, and defeat) Arsenal bounced with a commanding 4-0 win against Leeds at Elland Road.

Goals from Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus and an own goal by Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darkow, sealed the massive win.

The win means Arsenal are now on 53 points and have gone seven points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Speaking after the encounter, Farke conceded his side were beaten by very strong opposition.

The result brings an impressive Elland Road unbeaten run that stretched back to November to an end.

“First of all, congratulations to Arsenal,” Farke told the media. “They deserved a win so I have to say we have to accept that the better team won this game.

“There are reasons why this team is sitting on top of the table in the Premier League, why this team is the best team currently in Europe, eight wins out of eight Champions League games.

“And of course, you need a perfect day in order to give yourself a chance and also a bit of luck that this side is perhaps not there with their best day and not super effective.

“But sadly, we didn’t have our very best day. They were on it from the first to the last second. For that, they deserved to win this game.

“We have to accept their quality. We have to say congratulations, they were better. For that, there is not too much to over-interpret into this game. Of course, they should take the disappointment.

“This type of game is not season-defining. We will put this game pretty quick to bed and from Sunday we concentrate only on Nottingham Forest here on Friday evening.”



