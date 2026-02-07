U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Target Crucial First-Leg Advantage Over Senegal

Nigeria’s Falconets will look to record a big win when they take on Senegal in the first leg of their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup third qualifying round contest, reports Completesports.com.

Tonight’s encounter is slated for the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta. It will kick-off at 4pm.

The Falconets have built a reputation as one of Africa’s most consistent forces at youth level.

Moses Aduku’s side will however be facing their biggest test in the qualifiers against the free-scoring Senegalese.

Nigeria defeated Rwanda 4-0 on aggregate in the previous round.

Read Also:U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Must Make Home Advantage Count Against Senegal — Igbokwe

They won the first leg in Kigali 1-0, and recorded a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan.

Senegal recorded a more emphatic victory, thrashing Algeria 6-0 on aggregate to reach this stage of the qualifiers.

Aduku expressed his team’s desire to record a big win against Mbayang Thiam’s side.

“It is important for us not only to win, but with a big margin. We are playing at home, and it is important for us take advantage of this,” Aduku declared.

“We know we are still going away to play them,and it could be a bit difficult if we don’t get a good win here.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta



