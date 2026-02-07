NPFL: Give Us Your Support –Ezekiel Begs Fans Ahead Insurance Vs Enyimba

Enyimba forward Edidiong Ezekiel has appealed to fans to support the team ahead of today’s clash against Insurance of Benin in Matchday 25 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).



Recall that the People’s Elephant are unbeaten in their last two matches, drawing Nasarawa United 1-1 and beating Bayelsa United 1-0 last weekend in Aba.

Speaking with the club’s website, the former Remo Stars striker stated that the players are in high confidence to face Insurance.



“On Saturday, we’ll be up against a tactical side who are led by coach Kennedy Boboye, but I can tell you that as a team, our confidence has grown to another level courtesy of our last two results, and we hope to replicate it even in Benin.



“At this point, we want to urge the esteemed fans of the People’s Elephant to continue giving us their absolute support, and we promise to finish the season on a high.”



