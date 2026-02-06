U-20 WWCQ: Ogun Govt Declares Free Entry For Falconets Vs Senegal

The Ogun State Government has declared free entry for fans ahead of Saturday’s 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture between the Falconets, and Senegal.

The government declared that the gesture was in the mood of the 50 years celebration of the state.

Originally scheduled to take place at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga , Ibadan, the game was relocated to the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta due to the poor condition of the Ibadan pitch.

Sports loving fans across the state have been urged to turn out in large numbers to cheer the Falconets to victory.

Read Also:U-20 WWCQ: Senegal Brim with Confidence Ahead Falconets Tie

“The Nigeria Falconets’ encounter against Senegal is a crucial one, and the team needs all the support it can get to secure a win. With the Ogun State Government throwing open the gates, fans are expected to seize the opportunity and show their support for the team,” declared the state’s Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka.

“This is history making, the Falconets have never missed out on any world cup qualifier, therefore, Ogun State government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure they qualify once again. Abeokuta is the home of football and we must show the world that we are a football loving state.

“The governor’s gesture is in the mood of the ongoing 50th anniversary of the State and sports as one of the key mantra of the I.S.E.Y.A of Mr. Governor, we are giving Ogun State residents, especially Abeokuta people to have a feel of the celebration.”

The second leg comes up in Dakar, Senegal on Saturday, 14 February.

By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta



