U-20 WWCQ: Senegal Brim with Confidence Ahead Falconets Tie

The Lionesses of Senegal trained at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Friday night ahead of their crucial clash with the Falconets of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Senegalese arrived Lagos from Dakar on Tuesday, before proceeding to Abeokuta.

Mbayang Thiam’s side trained at the African Church Grammar School on Wednesday, and Thursday.

24 players took part in Friday’s session which lasted for around one hour.

The players were in buoyant mood throughout the session supervised by Thiam.

The West Africans are looking to qualify for the U-20 Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Senegal defeated Algeria 6-0 on aggregate in the previous round.

By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta



