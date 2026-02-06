U-20 WWCQ: Senegal Skip Pre-Match Press Conference Before Falconets Showdown

Senegal head coach Mbayang Thiam failed to attend the pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s clash with the Falconets of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com

Thiam was scheduled to interact with the media before his side’s training session at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Friday night.

The gaffer however declined to speak with the media despite plea from officials of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and Ogun State Football Association (OGSFA).

The matter is expected to be reported to the Confederation of African ,CAF, and Federation of International Football Association, FIFA for appropriate action.

Senegalese officials were also hostile towards Nigerian journalists, who were on ground to cover the team’s training session.

The Lionesses,and Falconets will do battle in the first leg of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup third qualifying round tie in Abeokuta on Saturday.

The highly anticipated encounter will kick-off at 4pm local time.

By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta



