NPFL: Abia Warriors Strengthen Squad With Uzoma, Four Others; Release Four Mid-Season

Abia Warriors have confirmed the signing of Nigeria-born striker Uzoma Chinonso Stephen, who previously plied his trade with Lebanese side Al Nabatehi, Completesports.com reports.

Uzoma Leads Abia Warriors’ Mid-Season Reinforcements

Uzoma’s arrival highlights Abia Warriors’ mid-season transfer dealings aimed at strengthening the squad as the club pushes to actualise its ambition of finishing in the top two this term. Al Nabatehi are a Lebanese second-division side.

Five New Players Added As Warriors Chase Top-Two Finish

Uzoma is joined by four other players: Odunlami Yinka, a left winger signed from 9th Planet FC; Omoge Ebenezer Sogo, a right winger from Aso Football Academy; Ibrahimi Idris Alonge, a left winger from Adoration FC; and midfielder Ugwu Tochukwu Valentine from Solution FC, Awka.

Recall that a few days ago, Abia Warriors’ Chairman, John Obuh, exclusively told Completesports.com that the club planned to sign about five new players to bolster the squad in their determination to finish in the top two and secure a possible CAF Champions League berth next season.

Four Players Shown the Exit After First-Stanza Review

Completesports.com has also gathered that Abia Warriors have released no fewer than four players during the mid-season window.

This follows the club’s evaluation of the team’s performances during the first stanza of the 2025/2026 NPFL season.

The players released include Taheer Abubakar, who has since joined Wikki Tourists and has scored three goals in five matches for the ‘Giant Elephants’.

Others are Samuel Faniyi, Fred David, and Victor Chukwudi.

Injury Woes Ahead of Oriental Derby Vs Rangers

Abia Warriors confirmed these developments on Friday in a statement issued by the club’s media department.

“Defender Augustine Njoku, Yakub Hammed, Wilson Elu, and Ayodele Ezekiel are still out with varying degrees of injuries and will not be available for selection when we play Rangers in an Oriental Derby at the Aba Stadium on Sunday,” the statement read, while providing an update on the team’s injury situation ahead of the Matchday 25 clash against the Coal City Flying Antelopes.

“However, the duo of Innocent Godwin and Israel Joseph are also sidelined with injuries,” the club added, without disclosing the nature of the injuries.

Abia Warriors will be targeting a third win against Rangers in six meetings when both sides clash in Aba on Sunday. Of their previous five encounters, Rangers have won three, while Abia Warriors have recorded two victories.

By Sab Osuji



