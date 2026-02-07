Arsenal Thrash Sunderland To Open Nine-Point Lead At The Top

Arsenal saw off Sunderland 3-0 at the Emirates to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday.

Goals from Martin Zubimendi and substitute Viktor Gyokeres (brace) earned Arsenal the comfortable win.

After a tight opening exchanges Arsenal eventually took the lead on 42 minutes as Zubimendi drilled home a low shot close to the edge of the box which hit the post before going in.

In the 66th minute Gyokeres doubled the lead after receiving a pass from Kai Havertz inside the 18-yard and volleyed past the keeper.

Then in the 93rd minute Gyokeres made it 3-0, rolling the ball into an empty net off a pass from Gabriel Martinelli courtesy of a counter attack.

Arsenal’s title rivals Manchester City now have it all to do as they travel to Anfield to face champions Liverpool.

The Cityzens must beat Liverpool to keep their hopes of winning the title alive.

Meanwhile, in other matches played on Saturday, Aston Villa slipped up again in the title race following a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, West Ham defeated Burnley 2-0 while Fulham lost 2-1 at home to Everton.

By James Agberebi



