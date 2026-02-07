Arokodare’s Goal Not Enough As Wolves Suffer Home Defeat To Chelsea

Tolu Arokodare was on target for Wolverhampton Wanderers which was not enough as they lost 3-1 to visiting Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League tie.

England international Cole Palmer was the star of the encounter as he netted a first half hat-trick.

Arokodare has now scored two goals in 20 appearances in the English topflight this season.

The win saw Chelsea, on 43 points, remain in fifth place while Wolves are rooted in the bottom on just eight points in the league table.

Also Read: EPL: Carrick Maintains Perfect Record As Man United Edge Tottenham

Palmer broke the deadlock after converting from the penalty spot in the 13th minute.

The former Manchester City forward grab his second goal off another penalty to put his side 2-0 on 35 minutes before completing his hat-trick on 38 minutes.

Nine minutes into the second half Arokodare pulled a goal back for Wolves which was just a consolation strike.

Arokodare was not included in tbe Super Eagles’ squad that clinched third place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The former Genk striker featured during the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World and also the playoffs.

By James Agberebi



