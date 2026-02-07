NPFL: Bendel Insurance Beat Enyimba To Boost Continental Qualification Hopes

Bendel Insurance gave their hopes of continental qualification a big boost thanks to a 2-0 home win against Enyimba in the NPFL game on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Alex Oweilayefa and Efe Ubiomo secured the win for Insurance.

It is now 10th defeat of the campaign for the People’s Elephant.

Oweilayefa put Bendel Insurance in front in the 27 minutes.

Ubiomo then doubled the lead for the home side on 76 minutes.

The win means Bendel Insurance move up to 6th position on 37 points in the 20-tean league table.

For Enyimba they remain in 12th place on 31 points.

By James Agberebi



