NNL: Godswill Akpabio United Coach Udoh Vows Strong Finish, Confirms Squad Reinforcement Push

Patrick Udoh, a former junior international and Head Coach of Godswill Akpabio United, a second-tier Nigerian domestic league side, has given a firm assurance that the club will finish in a respectable position on the final league table at the close of the 2025/2026 Nigeria National League (NNL) season, Completesports.com reports.

Akpabio United is owned and funded by Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Godswill Akpabio United Struggling But Focused On Strong Finish

The 61-year-old Udoh spoke to Completesports.com on Saturday evening, stressing that although the club are not currently in a comfortable position on the NNL Conference B standings, significant work is ongoing to ensure a strong finish to the season.

“We know for a fact that our position on the table is not comfortable at all, but we are working hard to ensure we finish in a good position on the final league table,” Udoh told Completesports.com.

Godswill Akpabio United are presently sixth on the log with 11 points, with the second-tier league set to resume next week.

Godswill Akpabio United Target Improved League Position

Udoh remains confident that the team will climb higher before the season draws to a close.

“We will make sure that we get to where we want to be at the end of the season,” the Akpabio United coach added.

Club Bolster Squad Ahead Of League Resumption

Checks by Completesports.com reveal that the club has strengthened their squad with fresh additions in a bid to push towards the top echelon of the Conference B table.

Although Coach Udoh declined to disclose the identities of the new signings, it is understood that the club have concluded their recruitment exercise and intensified preparations ahead of the league’s resumption.

By Sab Osuji



