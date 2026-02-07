Ligue 1: Awaziem Benched As Lyon Pip Nantes

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was benched for the entire 90 minutes as Nantes lost 1-0 to Lyon in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game at the Beaujoire stadium.



The Nigerian international has made 17 appearances and scored one goal for Nantes this ongoing season.

Lyon took the lead in the 35th minute through Šulc’s brilliant goal to silence the noisy home supporters.



Meanwhile, Lyon were reduced to ten men in the 61st minute as Brazilian star Endrick was shown a red card, but Nantes never managed to break through and, more importantly, hit the post three times.



All efforts for Nantes to level parity proved abortive as Lyon picked up the maximum points.







