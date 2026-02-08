Wolves Coach Hails Arokodare’s Display Against Chelsea

Tolu Arokodare received praises from Wolves manager Rob Edwards despite the struggling club’s defeat to Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Arokodare pulled one back for Wolves in the 54th minute to make it 3-1, finishing sharply inside the box after Chelsea failed to clear a cross.

Chelsea had a dominant first half which was marked by Cole Palmer’s hat-trick.

Speaking after the encounter Wolves boss said:“We’re trying to change things, and we’re trying to progress in the hardest league in the world. The window’s been quite busy with outs. There’s a couple of fresh lads that have come in, who I thought were excellent.

“Like all of us, we’re trying to progress and move forward and get better. Great for him. Really, really good. He did some really good things today and worked hard for the team.”

The goal against Chelsea was Arokodare’s second in 20 Premier League matches this season, after opening his account in the defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates stadium.



