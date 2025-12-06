NPFL: I’m Not Leaving Rangers — Ilechukwu

Rangers technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu has denied rumours he is planning to leave the club.

Ilechukwu is currently combining the role with the Super Eagles.

The former Plateau United gaffer is one of the assistants to Super Eagles head coach, Éric Chelle.

There are reports of discord between him and his assistants with the gaffer rumoured to be on his way out of the club.

Ilechukwu Committed To Rangers

Ilechukwu however said he remain committed to the Flying Antelopes.

“All those things are not true, it’s not possible, I have contract with Rangers,” Ilechukwu told a press conference on Friday.

“In all the clubs I’ve worked, I finished my contract and I’ve never been sacked anywhere.

“My assistants are like family. We eat together, work together, and support each other. People outside may misinterpret things, but inside we are united.

“In my absence, my assistant can lead the team and win matches. That is what good leadership means, training people to take over when you’re not there.”

By Adeboye Amosu





