NPFL: Megwo Targets Higher Goal Return For Abia Warriors

Sunday Megwo, Abia Warriors’ leading scorer in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), has exclusively told Completesports.com that he is confident of surpassing last season’s goal tally for the club.

Megwo and Anthony Ijoma—now playing in Bosnia—combined for 25 of Abia Warriors’ 43 goals last season, a contribution that helped Imama Amapakabo’s side finish third with 60 points and secure a CAF Confederation Cup ticket for the 2025/2026 campaign.

Ijoma netted 13 goals, while Megwo scored 12 in what was a highly successful campaign for the Umuahia outfit.

Megwo Reflects on Last Season and Personal Ambitions

Ijoma represented Nigeria’s Super Eagles B Team at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), subsequently earning a move to FK Radnik Bijeljina in Bosnia as a reward for his performances.

With the 2025/2026 season approaching matchday 16 this weekend, Megwo revealed that he has set a personal target to exceed his previous mark.

“I’ve scored four goals so far this season,” Megwo told Completesports.com on Friday.

“But my target is to surpass my last season’s haul of 12 goals. I believe that if God keeps me injury-free throughout the season, I can achieve it.”

Pressed to give a specific figure, the 31-year-old forward confidently replied: “At least 15 goals.”

Abia Warriors’ Position and Megwo’s Expectation for Rivers United Clash

Abia Warriors sit sixth on the NPFL log with 23 points from 15 matches. They will host Rivers United—third with 26 points—in this weekend’s matchday 16 showdown. Megwo anticipates a fierce battle.

“Yes, we are playing Rivers United at home. It’s going to be a really tough game. We know that, and we’re preparing hard and focusing on getting the three points, by God’s grace,” he concluded.

