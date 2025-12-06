Fulham Boss Gives Chukwueze Transfer Update

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has revealed there have been no talks over Samuel Chukwueze joining the club on a permanent transfer.

Chukwueze arrived the Craven Cottage on a season-long loan from Serie A giants AC Milan on deadline day.

The Whites have the option to make the deal permanent for between €22-€26m, according to Standard Sport.

There are reports Fulham have opened talks to make the deal permanent.

Silva has however said discussions about Chukwueze’s future have yet to take place.

“No talks. We have protected ourselves with the deal. He’s been very good for us; let’s hope he can do the same things in the next 1-2 games. We have an option with him,” Silva said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Chukwueze rose from the bench to score twice in Fulham’s 5-4 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has so far registered two goals and three assists in seven league outings for the Cottagers this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



