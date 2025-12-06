Troost-Ekong Receives Heartfelt Tributes Governor Eno After International Retirement

Pastor Umo Eno, Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, has paid glowing tributes to Super Eagles captain and defender William Troost-Ekong, who announced his retirement from international football on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

On Friday, 5 December 2025, Governor Umo Eno described Troost-Ekong’s career as illustrious and exemplary, highlighting his unwavering dedication, discipline, and incredible leadership qualities on and off the pitch.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Sports, Elder Paul Bassey, Governor Umo Eno commended Troost-Ekong for his distinguished service to Nigeria, praising his exceptional achievements and his role as a source of pride and inspiration to millions of football fans worldwide.

Troost-Ekong’s AFCON Heroics and Legacy

Troost-Ekong captained the Super Eagles through the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, where the team won the silver medal.

Also Read: ‘He’s Still A Big Part Of Our Team’ –Iwobi Reacts To Troost-Ekong’s Retirement

During the tournament — dubbed Côte Divine 2023 — he emerged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and also claimed the Top Scoring Defender Award after netting three goals. Before retiring from international duty, Troost-Ekong earned an impressive 80 caps for Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family and the people of our dear state, I sincerely congratulate our son, William Troost-Ekong, who has been a worthy ambassador of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria, both as a player and as captain of the Super Eagles,” Governor Umo Eno said through Paul Bassey.

Governor Salutes Troost-Ekong’s Leadership and Impact

“As a state, we join your numerous fans around the world to celebrate your remarkable achievements. We acknowledge your outstanding contributions to Nigerian football and the global recognition you have brought to Akwa Ibom State and the nation. Your commitment to excellence, exemplary leadership and sportsmanship remain a shining model for younger generations.

“As you call time on your illustrious international career with the Super Eagles, I wish you a new chapter filled with continued success and meaningful opportunities. Thank you for representing Nigeria with honour, courage and distinction.

“We are proud of your milestones. Thank you for being a proud ambassador of Akwa Ibom. Congratulations.”

Club Career and Future Prospects

Governor Umo Eno also wished the defender continued success at his current club, Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League, and in all future endeavours.

Also Read: Troost-Ekong: Why I Am Retiring Before AFCON 2025

The 32-year-old currently plays for Al-Kholood SC, having begun his football journey in the youth ranks of Fulham and later Tottenham Hotspur, before turning professional in the Netherlands with FC Groningen and FC Dordrecht.

In 2015, he joined KAA Gent of Belgium, later went on loan to Norwegian side FK Haugesund, and subsequently moved to Turkish Super Lig outfit Bursaspor, before sealing a deal with Italian Serie A side Udinese.

Troost-Ekong also had notable spells at Watford in the English Championship and later returned to Italy with Salernitana.

By Sab Osuji



