‘He’s Still A Big Part Of Our Team’ –Iwobi Reacts To Troost-Ekong’s Retirement

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has disclosed that William Troost-Ekong remains a big part of the senior national team despite his retirement from football.



Recall that the former Watford defender made the announcement on Thursday via a heartfelt statement posted on his X page, reflecting on his journey, achievements, and the honour of representing the country.



Troost-Ekong, who earned 83 caps and featured in five major tournaments for Nigeria, described the decision as one made “with peace,” noting that he had given everything throughout his international career.



Reacting to the development, Iwobi, in a chat with Sporty TV, praised Troost-Ekong for ensuring that the togetherness in the Super Eagles remains high and very strong.

Read Also:Chukwueze: Fulham Wants Maximum Points Against Crystal Palace



“Obviously, it is a sad one for us because he is a big part of our team. But at the end of the day, I wish him well, he is a brother, he has helped Nigeria and me.



“Of course, towards the end of his Nigerian career, he wasn’t playing as much as probably he would like, but he was still a big part of our team, his voice, the way he was leading us and the way he made sure the togetherness in the team was very high and very strong.



“He will be very missed. He was a big leader for us, and I am sure we have other leaders who can follow in his footsteps, but we all wish him well.



“God willing, if I stay fit, I will be there representing Nigeria at AFCON. We will be fine for Nigeria and for us as well. He will be there in spirit,” he assured.



