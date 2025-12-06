Chukwueze: Fulham Wants Maximum Points Against Crystal Palace

Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze has warned Crystal Palace they will be going for maximum points when both teams in the London derby on Monday.

The Whites impressed in the 5-4 defeat at the Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

Chukwueze bagged a brace for Marco Silva’s side in the thrilling encounter.

Fulham have impressed at home this season, where they have lost only to Manchester City and Arsenal.

“In our home games, we are good. Since I arrived, we have only lost to two big teams, that is Manchester City and Arsenal. Apart from that, we haven’t lost any home game. We are strong in that aspect, and we are good.,” Chukwueze told the club’s official website.

“Against Crystal Palace, we are going to give them the respect they deserve because they are also a good and strong side. We are strong as well, and we can give everything in that game.”

Chukwueze has netted twice and registered three assists in seven league games since arriving Fulham.

The former Villarreal star said he is thrilled with his good start at the club.

“I’m so happy, very happy with my form. I think the most important thing is the coach pushing me harder, making me focus no matter the game,” added Chukwueze.

“Every day is a new day. If you do assists, great; if you don’t, you just have to keep your feet ready every moment, every ten minutes, every twenty minutes, you just have to be ready to give everything.”



