Arsenal Are Favourites To Win EPL Title This Season –Emery

Unai Emery believes his former side Arsenal are favourites to land this season’s Premier League title.

Villa took just three points and scored only one goal in their opening five league games of the season but have won eight of the past nine to close to within six points of the Gunners.

Arsenal have looked a class apart from their challengers and Villa manager Emery believes his former club are favourites to end their two-decade wait to lift the Premier League.

“We now have the really huge opportunity tomorrow to play against Arsenal -– the best team until now and, of course, I think the favourites to win this trophy in the Premier League because they are performing and competing fantastic,” Emery said in his press on Friday (via SuperSport).

“After our progress, tomorrow is a really huge test. Huge test collectively, huge test individually, and for me as a coach as well, I am delighted to have this opportunity.”

Challenging for Villa’s first league title since 1981 appears unlikely, but they are in the mix for a return to the Champions League next season and also sit joint top of the Europa League table.

Victory at Villa Park in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off would take Emery’s men up to second for a few hours at least, with Manchester City hosting Sunderland later in the day.

“Of course, if we are winning we can be more positive for the next matches,” Emery said, referring to a potential title tilt.

“But our race is each match and it’s good sometimes to remind ourselves of our experiences before. Two months ago, we were at the bottom, now we are at the top.

“Maybe, in two months, we can again come back down. This is football and this is the Premier League – the most difficult (league).”



