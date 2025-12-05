Turkey: Osimhen Scores Brace In Galatasaray’s Win Over Samsunspor

Victor Osimhen scored a superb late winner to help Galatasaray beat Samsunspor 3-2 in their Turkish Super Lig encounter at the RAMS Park.

It was Galatasaray’s first win in their last three games across all competitions.

Leroy Sane gave the hosts a perfect start to the game netting the curtain raiser in the eighth minute.

The Germany international set up Osimhen for the second goal one minute before the half hour mark.

Read Also:Galatasaray Ready To Offer €50m For Lookman

Samsunspor however took control of the game in the second half, pinning Galatasaray into their own half.

The visitors pulled a goal back through Anthony Musaba in the 56th minute.

Emre Kilinc levelled scores for Samsunspor two minutes from time.

Osimhen then netted the winning goal from a spectacular bicycle kick deep into stoppage time.

Galatasaray remain top of the standings with 36 points from 15 games, while Samsunspor are fifth with 25 points from same number of matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



