Galatasaray Ready To Offer €50m For Lookman

Galatasaray are ready to offer €50m for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.

The Turkish Super Lig champions have made Lookman their number one transfer target, according to Spanish media outlet, Fichajes.

Okan Buruk’s side have also proposed a salary of €6m per season for the Nigeria international.

Read Also:Fulham Ready To Splash Cash On Chukwueze

The 28-year-old is reportedly keen to team up with his Super Eagles teammate, Victor Osimhen in Turkey.

The winger was a subject of interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan in the summer.

Lookman pushed to join the Nerrazzuri by submitting a transfer request and also shunning training.

The winger has scored twice in his last two games for Atalanta.



