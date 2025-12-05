Fulham Ready To Splash Cash On Chukwueze

Fulham are now ready to make Samuel Chukwueze’s loan deal permanent after the Nigeria international’s impressive start at the club.

Chukwueze joined the Whites on season-long loan from Serie A giants, AC Milan in the summer.

The 26-year-old has caught the eye with his impressive performances for Marco Silva’s side.

The tricky winger scored twice in Fulham’s 5-4 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Chukwueze has so far registered two goals and three assists in seven league appearances for the Whites.

Fulham are now willing to trigger the €28m option in his contract to keep at the Craven Cottage, according to TransferNews.

The former Villarreal will be looking to make more impact when Fulham welcome Crystal Palace to the Craven Cottage on Sunday.



