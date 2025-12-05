Premier League Hands Tunisia Star Four-Match Ban, £15,000 Fine For Spitting At Leeds Fans

Tunisia international and Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has been fined £15,000 and handed a four-game ban after admitting to an FA misconduct charge, The Mirror reports.

The 22-year-old was charged following allegations that he spat at Leeds United fans in their Premier League fixture on October 18.

It was confirmed on Friday afternoon that the former Manchester United star had admitted to the charge.

A spokesperson for the FA said: “An independent Regulatory Commission has sanctioned Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri for misconduct during their Premier League game against Leeds United on Saturday 18 October.

“It was alleged that the player acted in breach of the Laws of the Game and/or in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or indecent behaviour by spitting at or in the direction of Leeds United supporters around the 67th minute.

“Hannibal Mejbri subsequently admitted the charge, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a four-match suspension and £15,000 fine following a hearing.

“The Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for its decisions will be published in due course.”

Those sanctions mean Hannibal, who moved to Turf Moor in the summer of 2024, will miss some huge games for Burnley as they battle to survive in the Premier League.

He will not be available for selection again until the final matchday of 2025, when Burnley face Newcastle on December 30.

Mejbri is expected to feature for Tunisia at this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Carthage Eagles will face the Super Eagles, Uganda and Tanzania in Group C.

The last time Tunisia faced the Super Eagles at the AFCON was at the 2021 tournament in the round of 16 which ended 1-0 in favour of the North Africans.



