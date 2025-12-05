7 Times Super Eagles Battled For Glory In North African-Hosted AFCONs — And How They Fared

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will return to North Africa for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, seeking redemption after missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As preparations intensify, attention has shifted to how the three-time champions have historically performed whenever Africa’s premier football tournament is hosted in the North African region.

From dramatic penalty shootouts to painful near-misses and moments of continental triumph, the Super Eagles’ history in North Africa is rich, emotional and fiercely competitive.

Ahead of the 2025 edition, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI revisits Nigeria’s seven previous AFCON appearances held in North Africa, highlighting the highs, lows and unforgettable chapters of each campaign.

Libya 1982 (Group Stage)

The Super Eagles’ first AFCON outing in North Africa came at the 1982 edition in Libya.

Grouped alongside Algeria, Zambia and Ethiopia, Nigeria failed to progress beyond the group stage.

They began the campaign brightly with a 3-0 victory over Ethiopia but lost 2-1 to Algeria before a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Zambia sealed their elimination.

Morocco 1988 (Runners-Up)

The 1988 AFCON in Morocco saw Nigeria mount a strong challenge under German manager Manfred Höner.

After beating Kenya 3-0 in their opening match, the Super Eagles drew 1-1 with Cameroon and 0-0 with Egypt to reach the semi-finals.

A dramatic last-four clash with Algeria ended 1-1 after extra time, before Nigeria triumphed 9-8 on penalties.

Their dream of lifting the trophy slipped away in the final, where they lost 1-0 to Cameroon courtesy of an Emmanuel Kundé second-half penalty.

Algeria 1990 (Runners-Up)

Nigeria returned to North Africa for the 1990 tournament in Algeria — a competition notable for being contested largely with home-based players.

The campaign started on a disastrous note with a 5-1 defeat to the hosts. However, the team recovered to beat Egypt 1-0 and Côte d’Ivoire 1-0 to reach the semi-finals.

A composed 2-0 victory over Zambia in the last four set up a rematch with Algeria, but the hosts once again prevailed, winning 1-0 in the final.

Tunisia 1994 (Champions)

North Africa proved a happy hunting ground in 1994, as the Super Eagles delivered one of the greatest AFCON performances in their history.

A 3-0 victory over Gabon and a goalless draw with Egypt earned them a quarter-final spot, where they defeated Zaire (now DR Congo) 2-0.

The semi-final against Côte d’Ivoire ended 2-2 after extra time, with Nigeria winning 4-2 on penalties.

In the final, Emmanuel Amuneke’s brace inspired a 2-1 comeback win against Zambia, sealing Nigeria’s second AFCON crown.

Tunisia 2004 (Third Place)

Nigeria returned to Tunisia in 2004 but fell short of repeating their 1994 heroics.

After a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in their opening match, they bounced back with a 4-0 win over South Africa and a 2-1 victory against Benin to reach the quarter-finals.

A spirited 2-1 win over Cameroon took them to the semi-finals, where they drew 1-1 with hosts Tunisia before losing 5-3 on penalties.

The Super Eagles claimed bronze with a 2-1 win against Mali.

Egypt 2006 (Third Place)

The Super Eagles earned another third-place finish at the 2006 AFCON in Egypt.

Placed in a tough group with Ghana, Senegal and Zimbabwe, Nigeria won all three matches — defeating Ghana 1-0, Zimbabwe 2-0 and Senegal 2-1.

The quarter-final brought revenge against Tunisia, with Nigeria winning 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Their run ended with a 1-0 semi-final loss to Côte d’Ivoire, but they secured bronze with a 1-0 victory over Senegal.

Egypt 2019 (Third Place)

After missing the 2015 and 2017 tournaments, Nigeria returned strongly at Egypt 2019.

The Super Eagles beat Burundi (1-0) and Guinea (1-0) to qualify for the round of 16 before losing 2-0 to Madagascar in their final group match.

In the knockouts, they edged Cameroon 3-2 in a thrilling contest and defeated South Africa 2-1 to reach the semi-finals.

A last-minute free-kick condemned Nigeria to a 2-1 loss against Algeria, but they finished the tournament with a bronze medal after defeating Tunisia 1-0.



