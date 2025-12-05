EPL: Chukwueze, Iwobi, Bassey, Uche Clash As Fulham Target Win Vs Cyrstal Palace

Super Eagles quartet of Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Christantus Uche will face each other as Fulham battle Crystal Palace at the Craven Cottage in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Chukwueze Keen To Add To Goal Tally

Chukwueze, who scored two goals in the team’s 5-4 loss at home on Tuesday against Man City, will be hoping to replicate the same feat against Palace. Silva now faces a critical dilemma on whether to trust Chukwueze from the off or wait to unleash him in the latter stages.

Also, Iwobi will be keen to add to his goal tally against Crystal Palace after netting a goal against the Citizens on Tuesday, while Bassey’s defensive prowess will be tested by Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.



On the other hand, Uche, who is yet to start a Premier League game for the visitor since his move from Getafe this summer, will be hoping to push for a start against Fulham.

Fulham Ready To Capitalise On Home Advantage

Fulham, meanwhile, not only go into this fixture considerably fresher in the long-term, they have had an extra 24 hours’ recovery time and also have a week’s rest until they play again.



Two defeats for Palace in the Conference League group stage means Oliver Glasner cannot afford to field a second XI away to Shelbourne on Thursday, so it is very possible he will have to rotate for this match, making a home win that bit more likely.



Fulham’s tendency to control possession and create chances, especially at home, can’t be discounted. However, recent defensive absentees—like Robinson and Diop—may leave gaps for Palace’s speed and direct play.

Head-to-Head

There have been three draws in the last six games between these sides. However, Crystal Palace have beaten Fulham in their last two meetings in all competitions, and worryingly for the home side, both of those games took place at Craven Cottage.



Fulham’s away form has been poor this season, with their win over Tottenham last weekend being their first victory on the road. However, at home they’ve been a lot better, with their only losses at Craven Cottage being to Arsenal and Manchester City. Overall, they’ve won four of their seven home games.

Possible Line Up

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, King; Chukwueze, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez



Crystal Palace: Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Devenny, Pino; Mateta







