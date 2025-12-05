NFF Celebrates Troost-Ekong On Super Eagles’ Retirement

The Nigeria Football Federation , NFF, has eulogised William Troost-Ekong following his announcement of immediate retirement from international football.

Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football on Thursday.

The NFF described the centre-back as a selfless and humble leader.

“Captain Troost-Ekong was a dedicated, selfless and humble leader of the Super Eagles for so many years, having started his international journey in the year 2015. He served with gusto, zeal and patriotic fervour, and he bestrode the pitch with passion, pride, purpose and commendable sense of duty,” the NFF said in a statement released on Friday.

“Even as just another member of the group, before he became the captain, Troost-Ekong was pleasant, disciplined and ambitious, and he wore the green-and-white with so much joy, zest, and focus.

“Troost-Ekong’s service delivery over the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2019, 2021 and 2023 is a marker for younger footballers to seek to emulate. His silver and bronze medals from the continental championship are mere drops in a fabulous journey that saw him play in the biggest stage of them all – the FIFA World Cup finals – and score telling goals for Nigeria at international level.

“In the same vein, his 83 caps for motherland across five competitions means he is leaving the stage a fulfilled man, and can reflect on his decade-long stewardship with so much pride and sense of accomplishment.

“Aside from his three crucial goals for the Super Eagles as they reached the Final of the last edition of the AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, Troost-Ekong was, deservedly so, named the Man of the Competition (otherwise known as Most Valuable Player of the Tournament).

“As he retires from the international game, the Nigeria Football Federation wishes William Troost-Ekong the very best in his future endeavours, and will do whatever we can, within our capacity, to help him accomplish his future goals and objectives within the round-leather game.”



