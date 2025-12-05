Aston Villa vs Arsenal: The Gunners Target Another Step Toward First Premier League Title In 22 Years

Villa Park is set for a much anticipated Aston Villa vs Arsenal in a mouthwatering Premier League clash on Saturday, 6 December 2025.

The Gunners are looking to establish an eight-point lead at the top of the league standings as they hunt for their first league title in 22 years. They last won it in 2003/2004 season without losing any match under Arsene Wenger.

However, a tricky lunchtime kick-off in the Midlands awaits Mikel Arteta’s side which is looking to win Arsenal’s 14th league title in the 2025/2027 season.

Teams’ Form And Recent Performances – Villa vs Arsenal

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are currently firing on all cylinders despite a very poor start to the season, during which they failed to win any of their first six matches.

Also Read: Arteta Issues Rice, Mosquera Injury Updates After Arsenal Defeat Brentford

However, the Villans have since turned the tide, winning all but two of their last 14 matches across all competitions. But Premier League watchers know that Aston Villa vs Arsenal is a tricky fixture.

Unai Emery’s side recorded a hard-fought 1–0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend before coming back from a two-goal deficit to beat Brighton and Hove Albion 4–3 at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

Villa had Ollie Watkins—who scored his second and third goals of the campaign—Amadou Onana and Donyell Malen to thank in the thrilling encounter, which lifted them to third on the log.

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League quarter-finalists will be seeking to climb even higher in the league standings as they host Arsenal.

Arsenal

Arsenal have been nothing short of outstanding since the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season. The Gunners have won 17 of their 21 matches, a run that has placed them comfortably on top of both the Premier League and Champions League standings, while remaining active in the Carabao Cup.

Arteta’s team played out a 1–1 London derby draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before returning to winning ways in midweek with a derby victory over Brentford.

Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka scored in a 2–0 win that restored Arsenal’s five-point lead at the summit.

Also Read: Konsa: Aston Villa Favourites To Win Europa League Title

AstonVilla vs Gabon Arsenal: the gunners will be hoping to extend their advantage to eight points in the early kick-off and take another step towards ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

Head-To-Head Record – Villa vs Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Arsenal have has happened 201 times, with the Villans winning 70 matches to Arsenal’s 86, while 45 encounters have ended in draws.

The last 11 meetings have produced five wins each, with the 2–2 draw in the 2024/25 season the only stalemate.

Villa have become something of a bogey team for the Gunners in recent years, losing just once in the last four encounters and famously derailing Arsenal’s 2023/24 title charge with a 2–0 win at the Emirates.

Key Players Analysis – Villa vs Arsenal

Aston Villa

Donyell Malen

Malen has been one of Villa’s standout performers this season, registering seven goals and an assist across all competitions.

Also Read: 2025/2026 Season Will Be The Best For Aston Villa –Mings

The Dutchman is versatile, quick and technically sound, known for his dribbling and his ability to find dangerous scoring positions. The former Arsenal prospect could pose a threat against his old club.

Morgan Rogers

Rogers is a dynamic midfielder with a direct, aggressive approach. He is famed for his powerful runs, strength, dribbling and eye for goal.

The 23-year-old England international has scored three goals and provided five assists so far this season. Can he increase his tally in Aston Villa vs Arsenal? 90 minutes at Villa Parks will provide the answer.

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka

Saka remains an essential figure in Arsenal’s impressive campaign. The 24-year-old has contributed seven goals and two assists as the Gunners continue their dominant form.

His close control, dribbling, intelligent movement and trademark stepovers all make him a constant danger.

Declan Rice

Rice is another vital component of Arsenal’s structure, bringing strong defensive qualities including tackling, ball-winning and positional awareness. His set-piece delivery has also become a crucial asset.

The 26-year-old has added two goals and six assists, highlighting his growing influence in Arsenal’s attacking phases.

Team News

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martínez is expected to miss the match after withdrawing late from the squad to face Brighton.

Ross Barkley and Tyrone Mings remain sidelined until next year.

Arsenal

Arsenal suffered a double injury setback against Brentford, with Cristhian Mosquera and Declan Rice forced off. Rice, however, appeared to be fine after the final whistle and may be available.

Also Read: Petit Reveals Coaching Job That Could Tempt Arteta To Leave Arsenal

William Saliba and Leandro Trossard are doubtful for Aston Villa vs Arsenal after missing the last two fixtures.

Gabriel Magalhães and Kai Havertz are not expected to return until after Christmas.

Possible Starting Line-Ups

Aston Villa (4-4-1-1):

Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Buendia, Onana, Kamara, McGinn; Rogers; Watkins

Arsenal (4-2-3-1):

Raya; White, Timber, Hincapié, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Gyökeres

By Habeeb Kuranga



