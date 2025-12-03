Arteta Issues Rice, Mosquera Injury Updates After Arsenal Defeat Brentford

Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update following Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Brentford.

Cristhian Mosquera and Declan Rice both had to come off with injuries as the Gunners went five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Mosquera was replaced in the 44th minute, having landed awkwardly after contesting for a header with Kevin Schade.

After undergoing treatment on the pitch, the Colombian was replaced by Jurrien Timber.

Rice, meanwhile, was also withdrawn in the 83rd minute after receiving treatment on his calf.

“Yes, obviously it’s never good news,” Arteta told reporters (via The Standard) after the game.

“Declan had to come off, we don’t know. We have to see tomorrow what he’s got. And Mosquera is the other one that is out.

“Obviously we have Gabriel and Willy are out as well. So we have to adapt.”

Mosquera’s injury comes with Mikel Arteta already sweating over his defensive options following injuries to William Saliba and Gabriel.

Asked for clarity over the pair’s injuries, Arteta said: “[Rice] can walk. He cannot play.

“The thing is playing a lot of minutes, but as well when. Now we play Wednesday night and we have to play Saturday morning as well.

“We can play minutes, but if they can please give us just a little bit more time to recover and to make the well-being of these players a little bit easier, that would be great.

“We have to wait and see [with Mosquera]. It’s probably part of the knee or ankle, we don’t know. He could not really tell us exactly how it was, but he wasn’t able to continue.”



