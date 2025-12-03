Onyeka Benched In Fifth Straight Game As Arsenal Beat Brentford, Restore Five Points Lead

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was once again not considered for action as Brentford lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the Premier League match on Wednesday.

Onyeka has now missed five consecutive matches for Brentford, with his last appearance coming on October 28 in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town.

With the win, Arsenal restore their five-point lead over Manchester City, who had edged out Fulham in a thrilling 5-4 win on Tuesday.

After dominating the early exchanges the Gunners deservedly took the lead in the 11th minute as Mikel Merino nodded home Ben White’s cross.

Then in the first minute of Stoppage time, substitute Bukayo Saka secured the three points as he received a pass from Merino and hit a superb volley which Brentford keeper could only parry into his own goal.



