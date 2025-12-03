Awaziem Targets AFCON 2025 Success With Super Eagles

Chidozie Awaziem has expressed his desire to win the title with Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, losing 5-4 on penalities to Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the African playoffs.

Eric Chelle’s side will be desperate to make up for that disappointment by winning their fourth AFCON title in Morocco.

Awaziem stated that he has put behind the World Cup disappointment, and is focused on helping the Super Eagles conquer the rest of the continent.

“Winning the AFCON is my focus with Nigeria. I don’t like to dwell on not qualifying for the World Cup. For us, for the country, for our loved ones, we have to correct this mistake,” Awaziem told FC Nantes official website.

The versatile defender was on Tuesday named in Nigeria’s provisional list for AFCON 2025 finals.

The 28-year-old was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2019, 2021, and 2023 AFCON finals.

By Adeboye Amosu




