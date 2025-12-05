AFCON 2025: Ndidi To Captain Super Eagles After Troost-Ekong’s Retirement

Wilfred Ndidi will captain the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi will take up the role following William Troost-Ekong’s retirement.

Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football on Thursday.

Ndidi led the Super Eagles at last month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs in Morocco.

The Besiktas star missed the AFCON 2023 finals in Cote d’Ivoire due to injury.

The 28-year-old is the currently the most senior member of the team.

The former Leicester City star, who made his debut for the Super Eagles in August 2015 has made 71 appearances for the team.

Winger Moses Simon is expected to take up the role of assistant captain.

By Adeboye Amosu



