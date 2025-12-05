Nottingham Forest Boss Provides Fitness Update On Taiwo, Aina

Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche has provided an injury update on Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina ahead of his side’s clash with Everton on Saturday.

Awoniyi has missed Forest’s last three games due to a muscle injury.

The forward’s international teammate, Aina is working his way back to full fitness after recovering from the hamstring that sidelined him for around two months.

While Awoniyi is nearing a return to action, Aina is expected to wait till the new year before playing again.

“Taiwo is on the grass and doing well, Douglas Luiz is close to getting back to training with us, Angus Gunn a bit delayed on that but getting better,” Dyche told reporters ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“Ola Aina still a bit of time yet.”

By Adeboye Amosu




