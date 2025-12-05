‘They Never Called Me’ — Tomori Reveals Reason For Not Playing For Super Eagles

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has revealed the reason behind his decision not to represent Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Tomori was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to Nigerian parents.

The 27-year-old was raised in England, which makes eligible to play for the three countries.

After representing Canada at the U-20 level, Tomori later switched to England.

The centre-back was part of the England side that won the U-20 World Cup in 2017.

Tomori said he was never invited to play for the Super Eagles.

“I was playing for the Canada youth team, but about four months later, the England Academy manager reached out about the possibility of switching over,” the one-time Serie A winner said on the Filthy Fellas Podcast.

“The next International break, England called me, and I knew I had to go. I thought if I said no, would I ever get a call-up again?

“We won the U-20 FIFA World Cup; it was a good tournament because we had a good team. We had Solanke, Lookman, Calvert-Lewin, Lewis Cook and Dean Henderson.

“It didn’t feel different [from Canada] because all my friends were in there. Tammy Abraham, so it felt like Chelsea again.

“Everyone used to get called up at the time, so I just felt somehow whenever I was left out. It’s why I went to Canada first. If it was Nigeria, I’d have gone.”

By Adeboye Amosu



