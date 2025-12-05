Keane Berates Man United Players After West Ham Draw

Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United players for their performance, after their disappointing 1-1 draw with West Ham in Thursday”s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

After a dismal 1-0 defeat to Everton last Monday, United turned in another insipid display in front of their own fans on Thursday night, missing the chance to move into fifth place with a 1-1 draw with the Hammers.

After a lifeless first-half display, Diogo Dalot gave the hosts the lead just before the hour mark but Ruben Amorim’s side were undone on a corner on 83 minutes with Soungoutou Magassa scoring a late leveller.

Following Dalot’s opener, the full-back was replaced by Patrick Dorgu with Amorim making further changes as his side chased a second with Mount and Manuel Ugarte coming onto replace Cunha and Zirkzee. Lisandro Martinez replaced Luke Shaw late on with Kobbie Mainoo left among the subs.

Former United captain Keane was scathing in his post-match criticism, bemoaning the lack of attacking options on the bench.

The former midfielder accused Amorim’s changes of ‘bringing the levels down’ before turning his ire towards Mount.

Keane told Sky Sports (via Metro): ‘When you look at the squad, considering the money that has been spent, they lack strength in depth. Particularly in the attacking areas.

“When you are trying to see a game off, I look at Mason Mount when he came on, some players take longer to get up to speed but he was like a schoolboy out there.

“You’re looking for players to come on with presence.

“If anything they brought the levels down at United. That seemed to be the case tonight.”

United watched the teams around them all drop points during the midweek round of action but once again failed to capitalise.

“Defensively and in midfield, there are huge questions,” Keane said. “I wouldn’t trust or believe in this team that they can get results.

“The reason you are playing for Man Utd is that you deal with these situations.

“You try and deal better being one up against a team in the bottom three and Everton with 10 men. If you can’t deal with that, how can you deal with being a team in the top of the table?

“If they are anxious, you worry why they are playing for Man Utd and what they are fearful of. Fearful of West Ham, why?”



