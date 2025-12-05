Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Fredrick Has The Attributes To Be Top Defender –Sodje

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Fredrick

    Former Nigerian international Sam Sodje believes Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick has the quality to be a top defender.

    Fredrick, ruled out for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, has become a revelation for the team, especially during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

    In a chat with Footy Africa, Sodje stated that Fredrick has the potential to be one of the top defenders in the world.

    “He has all the attributes to be a top defender, so I’m disappointed to see him ruled out of AFCON.

    Read Also:‘They Never Called Me’ — Tomori Reveals Reason For Not Playing For Super Eagles

    “It is a big blow to him and the entire team, because he was meant to attend his first senior tournament and continue his development. But everything happens for a reason.”

    “Wherever he can go and get games, I think he should go. It doesn’t have to be Brentford, because he’s a talented player. If the opportunity is not there to play first-team football at Brentford or in the Premier League, he can go elsewhere.

    “But hopefully he can play for Brentford in the Premier League, because it is the best league in the world. He’s a good player, and I know him very well.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.