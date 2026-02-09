‘We Stay Positive’ — Lookman Reacts To Atletico Madrid’s Home Loss To Real Betis

Ademola Lookman has said Atletico Madrid must stay positive despite the defeat to Real Betis, reports, Completesports.com.

Diego Simeone’s side lost 1-0 to Real Betis at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday night.

Brazil international Anthony scored the decisive goal for Manuel Pellegrini’s side two minutes before the half hour mark.

Lookman, who made his LaLiga debut for Atletico Madrid in the game had a goal disallowed for offside.

It was Atletico Madrid’s first defeat at home in LaLiga this season.

The 28-year-old said it was a special moment for him to make his debut in front of the home fans.

“Not the result we wanted but we stay positive. Very special moment making my debut in the Metropolitano. Aupa Atleti,” Lookman wrote on X.

By Adeboye Amosu



