Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    ‘We Stay Positive’ — Lookman Reacts To Atletico Madrid’s Home Loss To Real Betis

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Ademola Lookman has said Atletico Madrid must stay positive despite the defeat to Real Betis, reports, Completesports.com.

    Diego Simeone’s side lost 1-0 to Real Betis at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday night.

    Brazil international Anthony scored the decisive goal for Manuel Pellegrini’s side two minutes before the half hour mark.

    Read Also:Serie A: Dele-Bashiru Subbed Off In Lazio, Juventus’ Four-Goal Thriller

    Lookman, who made his LaLiga debut for Atletico Madrid in the game had a goal disallowed for offside.

    It was Atletico Madrid’s first defeat at home in LaLiga this season.

    The 28-year-old said it was a special moment for him to make his debut in front of the home fans.

    “Not the result we wanted but we stay positive. Very special moment making my debut in the Metropolitano. Aupa Atleti,” Lookman wrote on X.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.