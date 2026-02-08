Serie A: Dele-Bashiru Subbed Off In Lazio, Juventus’ Four-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was in action as Lazio played out a 2-2 draw against Juventus in Sunday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 11th appearance, is yet to register a goal for Lazio this ongoing season.



Dele-Bashiru had the chance to take the game beyond Juventus’s reach, but his shot failed to hit the target.



However, he was substituted in the 46th minute for Toma Bašić.



Pedro opened the scoring for Lazio in the additional time of the first half before Isaksen extended the visitors’ lead to 2-0 in the 47th minute of the game.



The host pulled one back in the 59th minute after McKennie headed the ball straight into the back of the net.



In the 95th minute, Pierre Kalulu secured the goal that pegged the scoreline to 2-2, to the delight of the home supporters.







