Man City’s Win Against Liverpool Hammer Blow For Arsenal

Roy Keane said that Manchester City’s last-gasp win over Liverpool is a “hammer blow” for Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side trail the Gunners by six points at the top of the table, but kept the pressure on amid late chaos at Anfield.

Erling Haaland struck a stoppage-time penalty to give City all three points and record just their second win on Merseyside in 11 attempts under Guardiola.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via Standard) former Manchester United midfielder Keane said that the result was “huge” for City, who could cut Arsenal’s lead at the top to three points should they beat Fulham on Wednesday.

“Big lift for City,” Keane said. “Their record here is not great.

“Pep said before the game when you come to Anfield you need to show personality and character – and this City team showed it. Particularly in the second half.

“They were very good, in terms of football in the first half.

“We’ve been critical of this team over the last 18 months because of the standards City have set and this team hasn’t really reached it but today in the second half they showed desire, quality.

“It’s more than three points. Psychologically it’s a big lift – and a bit of a hammer blow for Arsenal.

“They still have a nice lead but to see City go a goal down, and then for them to get three points, huge.”



