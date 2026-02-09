CAF Champions League: Finidi Reflects On Rivers United Loss To Pyramids FC

Rivers United head coach Finidi George has reacted to his team’s home defeat to Pyramids FC of Egypt, reports Completesports.com.

The Port Harcourt club fell 4-1 to the title holders in their CAF Champions League matchday five encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

Stephen Manyo gave Rivers United the lead with a fierce long-range strike in the 33rd minute.

Turning Point For Pyramids

Pyramids wrestled control of the contest after the break.

Mostafa Fathi restored parity for the visitors in the 53rd minute slotting the ball past the goalkeeper after latching onto a precise pass from Mostafa Zico.

Marwan Hamdi converted from the spot 13 minutes from time to hand the Egyptians the lead for the first time in the game.

Substitute Awda Al-Fakhoury marked his first goal for Pyramids with a clinical strike in the 88th minute, before Nasser Maher added a fourth in stoppage time.

Finidi Concedes Defeat

Reflecting on his team’s performance, Finidi said they lost control of the game in the second half.

“We controlled the game and we got our goal we didn’t give them room to play in the first half,” Finidi stated in a post-match interview.

“Indecision was our wrongdoing in the game because we made mistakes of wrong footing during tackles as the Egyptians were faster.

“It was difficult for the players to contain them in the second half, we lost to a very good team especially in the second half.”

The result lifts Pyramids to 13 points at the summit of Group A, confirming their passage to the knockout stages. Rivers United, meanwhile, remain bottom with just one point and are now mathematically eliminated.

By Adeboye Amosu



