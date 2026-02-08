La Liga: Sadiq Features As Real Madrid Edge Valencia

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq came on as a second-half substitute as Valencia lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in Sunday’s La Liga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 4th appearance for Valencia, has bagged one yellow card.



Sadiq replaced Lucas Beltrán in the 82nd minute and had a decent display.

Read Also:La Liga: Lookman In Action As Atletico Madrid Fall To Real Betis



Real Madrid took the lead in the 65th minute thanks to a brilliant goal from Fernández Carreras to silence the home supporters.



Brahim Diaz’s superb pass set up Mbappé to score Los Blancos’ second goal in the 91st minute.



The defeat means Valencia sit 17th on 23 points, while Real Madrid remain second on 57 points in the league standings.



