La Liga: Lookman In Action As Atletico Madrid Fall To Real Betis

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was in action as Atletico Madrid lost 1-0 to Real Betis in Sunday’s La Liga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his first league appearance, netted against the same team in the club’s 5-0 win in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.



However, Lookman scored again at the Civitas Metropolitano, but his goal was chopped off for an offside by the center referee.

Read Also:Turkey: Osimhen On Target As Galatasaray Beat Rizespor Away



He was later substituted in the 70th minute for Obed Vargas after an impressive display.



The visitor took the lead in the 28th minute through Antony’s brilliant goal to beat Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.



The hosts thought they had leveled parity in the 77th minute, only for the Video Assistant Referee to rule it offside.



All efforts for Atletico Madrid to draw level proved abortive as Real Betis picked up the three points.



