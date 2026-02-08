Simon In Action As Auxerre Extend Paris FC’s Winless Run After Draw

Nigeria international Moses Simon was in action for Paris FC in their 0-0 draw at Auxerre, in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Simon was in the starting line-up for Paris FC before going off in the 63rd minute.

With the draw against Auxerre, Paris FC are now Winless in their last four matches – recording three draws and suffering one loss.

Also, the implication of the draw is that Paris FC niw occupy 15th place on 22 points.

So far this campaign in the French topflight Simon has scored three goals, provided one assist in 18 matches.

In another French Ligue 1 fixture Tochukwu Nnadi wss not listed in the Marseille squad that lost 5-0 away to Paris Saint-Germain.

Nnadi joined Marseille in the winter transfer window, becoming the latest Nigerian to sign for the French giants, following in the steps of Taye Taiwo and Wilson Oruma.

By James Agberebi



