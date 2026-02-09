Moffi Set For FC Porto Debut Against Sporting Lisbon

Nigeria striker Terem Moffi will look to make his debut for FC Porto in tonight’s league clash with Sporting Lisbon, Completesports.com.

Moffi linked up with Porto from French club, OGC Nice on loan last month.

The 26-year-old is expected to feature for Porto against Sporting Lisbon.

The forward’s last competitive outing was in November, 2025.

Meanwhile, former Porto striker Tiquinho has advised the former Lorient star to remain calm and try to enjoy the game.

“The advice I give him (Moffi) is to enjoy the game, such a big classic, enjoy it,” Tiquinho was quoted by Portal Dos Dragoes.

“I wish him good luck, that he can have a good debut and that FC Porto can come away with the victory, which is the most important thing. And may that number 29 jersey bless him, may he score many goals and bring much joy to everyone at the Dragão stadium.”

By Adeboye Amosu



