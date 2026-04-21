Messi Could Have Been Sold For €400m –Ex-Barca President

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has disclosed that an unnamed club was prepared to pay Lionel Messi’s €400 million release clause following Neymar’s departure in 2017.
Bartomeu claimed the club acted immediately to renew Messi’s contract, raising his clause to €700 million to ensure he stayed.
“But once Neymar left in August 2017 (for PSG), we received information that another club was preparing to pay Messi’s €400 million release clause,” Bartomeu told AS.
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“We sat down with Leo and his father and proposed a contract renewal with an increased release clause of €700 million, which was signed in November 2017.
“Messi renewed for a salary that seemed very reasonable to me, especially considering what he contributed, both on and off the field.
“We secured his future because if they paid €222 million for Neymar, they could pay €400 million for Leo, and we didn’t want to lose him under any circumstances.”