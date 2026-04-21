Messi Could Have Been Sold For €400m –Ex-Barca President

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has disclosed that an unnamed club was prepared to pay Lionel Messi’s €400 million release clause following Neymar’s departure in 2017.



Bartomeu claimed the club acted immediately to renew Messi’s contract, raising his clause to €700 million to ensure he stayed.



“But once Neymar left in August 2017 (for PSG), we received information that another club was preparing to pay Messi’s €400 million release clause,” Bartomeu told AS.

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“We sat down with Leo and his father and proposed a contract renewal with an increased release clause of €700 million, which was signed in November 2017.



“Messi renewed for a salary that seemed very reasonable to me, especially considering what he contributed, both on and off the field.



“We secured his future because if they paid €222 million for Neymar, they could pay €400 million for Leo, and we didn’t want to lose him under any circumstances.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Barcelona 1.259 1xbet X Draw 7.6 1xbet RC Celta de Vigo 11.1 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights FC Barcelona win Celta Vigo has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against FC Barcelona. FC Barcelona -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against FC Barcelona, Celta Vigo has lost by at least 1 goals. FC Barcelona -0.5 In all of the last 10 LaLiga EA Sports home matches, FC Barcelona has won by at least 1 goals.



