I’m Not Surprised Lookman Settled Quickly At Atletico Madrid –Udeze

Former Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze has disclosed that he’s not surprised with the way Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman adapted so quickly to life at Atletico Madrid.



Recall that Lookman has made an immediate, high-impact start at Atlético Madrid following his transfer from Atalanta in the January transfer window.



Speaking on his performance, Udeze, in a chat with Brila FM, praised the Nigerian international for settling quickly at the club.

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“I am not surprised Ademola Lookman settled so quickly at Atletico Madrid after he joined the team in the January transfer window.



“Again, we have to give it to the Atletico Madrid players who accepted him and made him feel at home at the club.



“For me, I am generally happy with the performance of Lookman, and I wish him all the best.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Elche CF 2.785 1xbet X Draw 3.675 1xbet Atletico Madrid 2.602 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Over 2.5 goals 6 of the last 10 Atletico Madrid's away matches ended with more than 2.5 goals. Atletico Madrid or Draw Atletico Madrid didn't lose in 10 of their last 15 LaLiga EA Sports matches. Over 1.5 goals 7 of the last 10 Atletico Madrid's away matches ended with more than 1.5 goals.



