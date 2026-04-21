Orban Issues Apology After Violent Altercation With Fan

Hellas Verona striker Gift Orban has issued an apology for his behaviour after he was caught on camera in physical altercation with a fan.

The unfortunate incident occured outside the Stadio Bentegodi following Verona’s 1-0 home loss to AC Milan.

Orban was visibly frustrated after the final whistle and initially declined to stop for a photograph with a supporter.

The situation escalated when another supporter struck the player’s car with an open hand.

The Nigerian striker got out of his vehicle and a heated confrontation ensued, developing into a physical altercation that was captured on mobile phones by bystanders.

Orban took to the social media to apologise for his behaviour.

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“I wish to sincerely apologise to all the fans for my behaviour,” Orban wrote on his Instagram stories.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Hamburger SV 4.11 1xbet X Draw 4.215 1xbet TSG Hoffenheim 1.869 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Hamburger SV has drawn 6 of their last 10 home matches. Halftime draw Hamburger SV has drawn at halftime in 7 of their last 10 home matches. Hamburger SV under 2.5 goals Hamburger SV scored less than 2.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 home matches.

“I understand how important your support is, and I am sorry if I ignored those who asked for photographs and autographs. You deserve respect, and at that moment I let you down.

“I am also profoundly sorry for how I reacted: there is no excuse for having lost control, and I take full responsibility.

“I promise to learn from this error and do my best. The fans are a fundamental part of this club and I appreciate the passion and loyalty that you show every day.

“I will work hard to win back your trust, not just with words, but with action. Thank you for your continued support. I remain fully focused on giving my best for the club, every time I will set foot on the field.”

Orban is on loan at Verona from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.

The 23-year-old has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 28 league appearances for the Buddies this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



