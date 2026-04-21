50 Injured As Violence Erupts In Paraguay Football Match

Around 50 people were injured as a top division football match in Paraguay was suspended after clashes between fans and police erupted at a packed stadium in the capital on Sunday.



Recall that the match between Club Olimpia and Cerro Porteno was stopped after 29 minutes following violence in the stands.



The BBC reported that witnesses said the unrest began when firecrackers exploded in the section allocated to Cerro Porteño fans. Tensions quickly escalated, leading to confrontations between supporters and security forces that made it impossible for the match to continue.

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Security forces reported that at least six officers were injured, with one in serious condition, and all were taken to a hospital.



“Police officers acted immediately to ensure the safety of those in attendance,” read a statement issued by local police, which added that they are working to “identify those who instigated the conflict so that they may be sanctioned and barred from attending future sporting events.”



Olimpia currently leads the national league, with Cerro Porteno in second place, adding further tension to the fallout from the abandoned match.



