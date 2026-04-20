Atlético Madrid Confirm Injury Setback For Lookman

Atlético Madrid have confirmed Ademola Lookman will be sidelined with an injury, Completesports.com reports.

Lookman sustained the injury during Atlético’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old scored Colchoneros’ opening goal of the game, but was replaced two minutes after the hour mark by Nicolás González.

The nature of the injury was however not specified by the Red and Whites.

Read Also:Why Lookman Was Substituted In Copa del Rey Final —Simeone

“Ademola Lookman and Alexander Sørloth finished the Copa del Rey final with discomfort,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Elche CF 2.846 1xbet X Draw 3.7 1xbet Atletico Madrid 2.541 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Over 2.5 goals 6 of the last 10 Atletico Madrid's away matches ended with more than 2.5 goals. Atletico Madrid or Draw Atletico Madrid didn't lose in 10 of their last 15 LaLiga EA Sports matches. Over 1.5 goals 7 of the last 10 Atletico Madrid's away matches ended with more than 1.5 goals.

” The club’s medical staff have conducted tests that advise maximum caution to avoid the risk of injury, so they will follow an individualized plan in the coming days, training separately from the group. Their return to training with their teammates will depend on how their discomfort progresses. ”

The Nigeria international linked up with Diego Simeone’s side from Serie A club, Atalanta in January.

He has registered seven goals, and four assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for Atlético.

By Adeboye Amosu



